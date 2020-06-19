  1. Home
Shruti Haasan's all black avatar in THESE pictures will make you weak in the knees

The stunner Shruti Haasan is winning hearts with her latest pictures. The diva looks breath taking in her all black avatar.
14842 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan's all black avatar in THESE pictures will make you weak in the kneesShruti Haasan's all black avatar in THESE pictures will make you weak in the knees
The south siren Shruti Haasan shared some breath-taking pictures of herself on Instagram. The southern diva looks breath taking in her all black avatar, which can make anyone go weak in their knees. The actress and singer is winning hearts with her stunning pictures. Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The latest photos of the Krack actress are making waves among the diva's fans. The actress looks gorgeous in her black outfit. In her Instagram post, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Somewhere between a rock and a hard place, how’s everyone doing?"

One the work front, the actress will be seen as the female lead in Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The film will see the Mass Maharaja essay the role of a tough police officer. The first look poster of the Gopichand Malineni directorial was released by the makers of the film. The fans and film audience are very impressed with the film's first look, and are eagerly looking forward to the film. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan from Krack sees her in a traditional avatar on a bike with Ravi Teja.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Somewhere between a rock and a hard place how’s everyone doing ?

A post shared by shrutzhaasan on

The fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. The southern beauty has been sharing fun pictures and videos from her quarantine days at home on her Instagram account. The actress recently travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan shared some beautiful pictures from her journey on her Instagram stories.

