Shruti Haasan's biggest lesson of 2021 is to be kind; Reveals New Year 2022 plans in a Q&A session
As 2021 is coming to an end, we are all getting ready to welcome 2022 with open arms. Recently, Shruti Haasan decided to answer some interesting questions about the upcoming year and the year gone by. She posted a fun Q & A session on her Instagram handle. When asked, what is the best thing you have learned in 2021, the star replied, “I have learned that people react in a certain way because of their own inner stories, but that should never change your story. You got to know why you are doing what you are doing and do it with kindness”.
She was later asked, what is the first thing you have decided to do for New Year? To this, she said, “I am starting out by laying down vocal for a song I am excited about and I am also rehearsing for something I am super excited about. And also getting back to the set”. Shruti Haasan answer some further questions in this exciting session.
In the meantime, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming venture, Salaar. The action thriller has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Besides Shruti Haasan and Prabhas, the film will also see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao in important roles. Music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda. Salaar is slated for a release on 14 April 2022.
Credits: Shruti Haasan Instagram
