Shruti Haasan's biggest lesson of 2021 is to be kind; Reveals New Year 2022 plans in a Q&A session

As 2021 is coming to an end, we are all getting ready to welcome 2022 with open arms. Recently, Shruti Haasan decided to answer some interesting questions about the upcoming year and the year gone by. She posted a fun Q & A session on her Instagram handle. When asked, what is the best thing you have learned in 2021, the star replied, “I have learned that people react in a certain way because of their own inner stories, but that should never change your story. You got to know why you are doing what you are doing and do it with kindness”.

She was later asked, what is the first thing you have decided to do for New Year? To this, she said, “I am starting out by laying down vocal for a song I am excited about and I am also rehearsing for something I am super excited about. And also getting back to the set”. Shruti Haasan answer some further questions in this exciting session.