Shruti Haasan's birthday wish for dad Kamal Haasan is all about vintage memory and love

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 67th birthday today, November 7 and daughter Shruti Haasan pens a heartfelt note for him on Instagram. Sharing an adorable throwback childhood photo of herself with father Kamal Haasan, Shruti wished him a year filled with 'signature brand of joy, magic and artistry.'

Shruti Haasan wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry...lots of love and can’t wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us !!!." The photo, which is one of the most beautiful things that you will see today on social media has got thousands of likes already. Their fans are dropping heart emoticons in the comment section of this post.

Meanwhile, celebrities are sending best wishes to Vikram actor on social media. Actor Arya wrote, "Wishing the legend @ikamalhaasan sir a fantastic birthday and great year ahead...Can’t wait for #Vikram."

Sharing a candid throwback photo with the birthday boy, Prakash Raj wrote, "Happy birthday chief..@ikamalhaasan… thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed.."

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 director Shankar wished 'treasure of cinema on birthday with a note that read, "Happy Birthday to the Great Actor with 360°x360° craftsmanship, Our Treasure of Cinema @ikamalhaasan sir."

On the work front, the legendary actor is busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. He is also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.