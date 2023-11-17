Shruti Haasan’s black bodysuit and baggy pants look is all things bold and beautiful; see PICS

Shruti Haasan, the talented actress and singer, is known for her effortless style and bold fashion choices. She often takes to social media to share pictures of her trendy outfits. And, her black ensembles are some of her most popular fashion choices.

In a recent update, Haasan posted a series of pictures where she flaunted a chic black outfit. She wore a long-sleeved half-shoulder bodysuit paired with black denim baggy jeans that had the word Notice printed on them. The actress kept her makeup minimal, opting for a subtle blush, light eyeshadow in pink, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with statement finger rings and silver statement earrings. To complete the look, she wore black boots.

Shruti Haasan's all-black look is a testament to her comfort and confidence in her own style. She exudes effortless elegance and individuality in this ensemble, proving that sometimes, less is more. Haasan shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "This time I'mma let it all come out This time I'mma stand up and shout I'mma do things my way, it's my way My way or the highway." The lyrics are from the song My Way by Limp Bizkit.

Check out the photos shared by Shruti Haasan on Instagram below:

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the action film Waltair Veerayya, which featured Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, and was helmed by Bobby Kolli. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles as well. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Shruti's next cinematic endeavor is the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire alongside Prabhas. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, promising a cinematic treat for fans. Additionally, she will grace the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, sharing it with the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. The English film, The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon, also featured Shruti alongside Mark Rowley, renowned for his role in The Last Kingdom.

