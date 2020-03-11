Shruti Haasan's childhood PHOTO of crooning a song in school uniform nearby Asha Bhosle is unmissable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A black and white childhood picture of Shruti Haasan has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen singing a song nearby Asha Bhosle. Check out the picture.

The gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan has proved her mettle in almost every movie she has worked on. The actress has spread her magic not only down in the South but also in the Bollywood film industry. Last year, Shruti ventured into yet another genre of entertainment by being a part of the international action drama series titled Treadstone. She portrays the role of an Indian-origin assassin in the show. The actress has been praised for her stellar performance in the series.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Shruti Haasan which is worth a watch. She is seen crooning a song nearby singing legend Asha Bhonsle in the black and white picture. Clad in school uniform with her hair pulled back neatly with the help of a hairband, Shruti Haasan looks unrecognizable in this picture and no one can deny this fact. Now we come to know how the actress has nailed her singing talent too to date!

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has some interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam which is scheduled to be released in the latter part of 2020. It has been directed by S.P. Jananathan and is co-produced by Vijay Sethupathi himself. She is also a part of the action-thriller Krack co-starring Ravi Teja and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. It has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020.

