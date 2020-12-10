Shruti Haasan's 'expectation vs reality' POST of posing for pictures is all of us; Take a look

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are currently shooting for their movie Krack. Meanwhile, check out her latest post on Instagram.

A few days back, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja completing a shooting schedule of their upcoming movie Krack in Goa. Their BTS pictures went instantly viral on social media and made the fans root for the film’s release. However, their schedule does not end here and we get proof of the same in Shruti’s social media timeline. Yes, that’s right. The entire team of Krack has now been shooting in yet another location after having completed their Goan schedule.

In the midst of all this, Shruti does not forget to entertain her fans with frequent posts on social media. Recently, she has shared a quirky post on Instagram that is relatable to all of us. The actress shares two ‘expectation vs reality’ pictures that everyone can relate to in no time. In one of the pictures, the diva strikes a stunning pose for the camera while in the other one, she strikes a rather goofy pose including a cool gesture with her hands.

Check out the post below:

Apart from that, Shruti Haasan looks absolutely ethereal in the pictures as she dons a blue saree teamed up with a red blouse. This is apparently for her role in the action drama that has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The South actress also has Laabam in the pipeline that features Vijay Sethupathi as the main lead. It has been backed by SP Jananathan. A few weeks ago, Shruti was shooting simultaneously for both Krack and Laabam. She has also been roped in for the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan pose with the team of Krack as they wrap up shoot in Goa; SEE PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×