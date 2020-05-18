Shruti Haasan's goofy expressions win the internet as she shares a PHOTO collage amidst quarantine

Shruti Haasan is winning the internet yet again with her goofy expressions as she shares a photo collage on Instagram. Check it out.

Shruti Haasan is the ultimate expression queen and if you do not believe us then you should definitely have a look at her pictures and videos on social media that prove the same. The Gabbar Singh actress is currently under home quarantine just like everyone else and is using this time to connect with her fans and other people on social media too. Shruti never fails to impress us with her posts most of which are hilarious and also entertaining.

In the midst of all this, the Southern beauty has shared a photo collage on her Instagram handle which definitely deserves your attention. Shruti shows her quarantine mood as she displays some goofy expressions in the four pictures which have been included in her collage. Moreover, the actress looks adorable as she ties up her hair into two buns and dons a blue graphic t-shirt. She also wears a black choker with a locket and opts for maroon lip color.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s photo collage below:

On the professional front, Shruti added another feather to her cap last year when she appeared in the international series titled Treadstone. The actress will next be seen alongside Ravi Teja in Krack that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The action thriller’s release date has now been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shruti has been cast opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been directed by S.P. Jananathan. It is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

