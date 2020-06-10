  1. Home
Shruti Haasan's killer expressions win the internet as she dolls up at home during lockdown; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan's pictures always grab attention whenever they are being posted on social media. Check out some of the latest ones which have been shared by the actress.
12453 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan's killer expressions win the internet as she dolls up at home during lockdown; See PHOTOS
Shruti Haasan is currently one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry. The actress has also proved her mettle on an international level and appeared in the action-drama series titled Treadstone thereby winning the hearts of millions. Currently, Shruti is under home quarantine post jetting off to Hyderabad some time back and is making the most of her time doing some creative stuff the glimpses of which she has been sharing on social media too much to the rejoice of the fans.

As we speak of this, Shruti Haasan has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. The Laabam star dolls up like a pro clad in a floral outfit and opts for a ruby pink lip colour that perfectly matches her entire getup. Shruti lets down her lustrous hair and as usual, the stunning diva’s killer expressions steal all the limelight here. She has added a rather cryptic caption along with the post that reads, “Glitches are good.”

Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Glitches are good

A post shared by  shrutzhaasan on

On the work front, Shruti has some interesting projects coming up. She will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for the action-thriller titled Krack that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie has been produced by B. Madhu. Its release date has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Shruti will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. The makers are yet to reveal its release date yet.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan shares a quirky picture on her way to Hyderabad; Says 'my nose hurts so bad')

Credits :Instagram

