Shruti Haasan's latest breathtaking PHOTO weaves monochrome magic

Black and white is Shruti's thing and no one better than her can make it look beautiful. She adds magic to the photos.

Shruti Haasan is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing photos. Be it clicking goofy photos with rumoured boyfriend Santanu or spending time with her pet cat, Shruti Haasan makes sure to give her fans a sneak peek into her daily routine. Recently, the stunner shared a breathtakingly beautiful photo and we just can't move our eyes off her. From her messy hair look to satin dress with sequin jacket, the photo weaves perfect monochrome magic.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote, "MOOD learn about yourself by going inward- love yourself by going inward - when the outside world starts to feel chaotic or uncertain - you get the picture." The Vakeel Saab actress looks totally mesmerising and is spreading the same magic on social media. Black and white is Shruti's thing and no one better than her can make it look beautiful. She adds magic to the photos.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in their upcoming film, Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the shooting of the film went on floors ahead of the second lockdown. Makers are looking forward to commence soon after things are back to normal.

Sharing her experience of working with Prabhas, Shruti in an interview with Pinkvilla said, "I'm sure he is aware of this, stardom and position. But he never makes you feel so and that is really very pleasant. It is wonderful to work within that energy. The whole team of Salaar, the director and everyone on the sets has good vibe."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×