Shruti Haasan's latest photo in bikini is all about colours; Tamannaah Bhatia is all hearts for it

Shruti Haasan sends the internet into a meltdown with latest picture of herself in a colourful bikini.

Shruti Haasan knows how to grab attention on social media and her every picture on Instagram is worth-talking about. The stunner keeps updating her fans about everything. Be it her love for music or sharing travel photos, Shruti Haasan treats her fans and followers on Instagram with everything that tells the story about her life. The South and Bollywood beauty has now shared a super hot picture in a bikini as she is having a relaxing day out. Taking to Instagram, Shruti captioned, "LIVING IN COLOUR... #forafewdaysonly PS- sorry I stole your lungi @ryanivanstephen."

One can see, Shruti Haasan flaunts her toned- figure in the stylish bikini look. Fans are going gaga and the picture is getting a lot of comments and likes. Even Shruti's best friend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia could not stop herself from dropping hearts on this sexy pic. After shooting back to back for her upcoming films, the actress has taken a break and is enjoying her time amidst nature. The other picture sees Shruti soaking up the sun as she clicks a selfie.

Check out her latest pictures below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently wrapped up a schedule of her upcoming film Krack in Hyderabad. She later moved on to a location near Bengaluru for the next film's shoot.

She is now busy with the shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam. The upcoming Tamil film is being directed by S. P. Jananathan. D. Imman is on board for the film's music.

