Shruti Haasan's latest sun kissed photos in green printed co ord set are too hot to handle; Take a look

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her everything. Be it about her travel diaries to spending time with her close pals, Shruti Haasan's Instagram account is all things cute and positive. Ther stunner has now shared a few pictures of her flaunting the most stunning sun-kissed looks. One can see, the actress is relaxing and her pictures in the green leaf printed co-ord set are too hot to handle. The natural sunlight is making a perfect filter one can ask for. Isn't she looking gorgeous as ever? Captioning the images, Shruti wrote, "Sun bunny says hello."

As she resumed the shooting of Laabam near Bangalore, the actress took to Twitter and posted about how as an actor she has right to prioritise her safety and health if strict protocols are not followed on the sets. She tweeted, "COVID is a serious health risk everyone ! The pandemic is not over ! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed ! Just saying."

COVID is a serious health risk everyone ! The pandemic is not over ! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed ! Just saying — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 19, 2020

Recently, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, Shruti Haasan shared about how people on sets are calm about COVID-19. "There are people who don’t wear masks properly, they just hang it below their nose or their chin. It’s frustrating when you see that, she added.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

On the professional front, after wrapping up a schedule of her upcoming film Krack in Hyderabad, Shruti Haasan has moved to a location near Bengaluru for the next shoot. She is shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam. The makers resumed the shoot recently and a few videos of Vijay Sethupathi being mobbed by the fans on the sets went viral on social media. The upcoming Tamil film is being directed by S. P. Jananathan. D. Imman is on board for the film's music.

