Shruti Haasan's look in a sensual high neck draped gown is an absolute showstopper; It's out of the box

Shruti Haasan's fashion sense reflects her personality, which is very energetic, out-of-the-box, and confident. One can notice that most of her outings are in a black attire. However, this time stepped into a dark brown outfit and aced it like a boss. Shruti Haasan wore a chocolate brown fitted gown by Deme by Gabriella.

Even Shruti's go-to looks are all about being a goth goddess. Her latest look comes with a dramatic draping on the bodice, a sheer panel at the neckline, and cowl drapes below the waist on both sides. Shruti's makes for an absolute showstopper look. One can pick this sensual gown, which is ideal for an evening party.

Beauty-wise, Shruti Haasan completed her look with a sleek hairdo and let the dress take center stage. She accessorized the look with statement earrings and a chunky gold neckpiece.

Shruti Haasan in Deme

When it comes to fashion, Shruti Haasan likes to keep everything dark and something that speaks volumes about her own personality. From bold makeup look to purple lipstick, she has tried it all. She is popularly known as 'goth papa' (Goth baby) by her fans on social media.

In one of the interviews with Pinkvilla, Shruti opened up about her love for goth fashion saying, "Of course, I'm inspired. The music I have grown up listening to, the literature I read, novels, and everything I have grown up reading from that world. I love heavy metal. When I was younger, I loved being that unexpected package in all black. Immediately, when people saw me they would say- ok this is what she is about. That's what clothing does right? It immediately expresses and shows people a part of what you are."

Even at Cannes Film Festival recently, Shruti Haasan flaunted her love for black and she nailed it with her style statement.

On the professional front, Shruti is looking forward to the release of Prabhas's Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. She also has ‘The Eye’, her upcoming international film slated to hit the silver screen later this year. On the music front, Shruti is going to release some of her latest original tracks later this year.

