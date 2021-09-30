Shruti Haasan's love affair with leather outfits; Check out her 5 flattering and edgy all black looks

Shruti Haasan is known for her impeccable style statement. The stunner has always managed to turn enough heads with her fashion choices. However, when it comes to pulling off an all-black look with ease and confidence, nobody better than Shruti can do it. Time and again, Shruti has also flaunted her love for faux leather that is edgy, bold and proves her love for goth fashion.

Be it at the airport or going on dinner dates, the Vakeel Saab actress has treated us with enough looks in her favourite leather pieces. Today, let's take a look at her best 5 looks 5 flattering and edgy outfits that we cannot stop talking about.

1. At the airport:

Shruti Haasan recently while heading to Hyderabad, opted for latex pants and paired it with a black top and leather biker jacket. The Vakeel Saab actress accessorised her all-black outfit with a layered neckpiece and completed the look with centre-parted hair tied in a neat ponytail.

2. City spotting:

The stunner leaves no chance to flaunt her love for black but her loyalty towards leather outfits is no less. Shruti was spotted sporting a leather mini skirt teamed with a black mesh crop top. She upped her fashion game with black lipstick.

3. Dinner date:

Shruti, yesterday for her dinner date with boyfriend Santanu opted for black latex high waist pants paired with a crop top and heels.

4. Dressed to impress:

Shruti definitely dresses to impresses no one but herself. Her fashion choices speak a lot about her moods and easy-going personality.

5. At the airport:

Totally in love with this comfy airport look of hers which she teamed with a biker jacket and shoes. Loved it!

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.