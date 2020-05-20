Shruti Haasan's PHOTO from her Los Angeles trip makes for a very pretty picture

The actress who will feature next in a south flick called Krack shared a photo on her Instagram story that surely makes for a very pretty picture.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a fond memory from her trip to Los Angeles on her Instagram story. The gorgeous diva has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily activities during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress who will feature next in a south flick called Krack shared a photo on her Instagram story that surely makes for a very pretty picture. The actress is seen donning a black outfit and red coloured shoes. The sultry siren is winning hearts with her beautiful picture from her trip to Los Angeles. On the work front, the stunner Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the Gopichand Malineni directorial called Krack.

The film will see Ravi Teja in the lead. The Mass Maharaja will be essaying the role of a tough cop. The first look of Krack has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The first look poster of the south siren Shruti Haasan from Krack looks very promising. The poster features Shruti Haasan in a traditional saree on a bike with Ravi Teja. The teaser of the Gopichand Malineni directorial looks very promising and the fans are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

The fans are particularly looking forward to watching the chemistry between Shruti and Ravi Teja. The actress Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, and the fans are delighted to get a glimpse into her life.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan is gleefully enjoying her 'midnight snack' and it is just too adorable; Take a look)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×