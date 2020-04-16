Shruti Haasan's quirky expression in this PHOTO is unmissable that implies her current mood amidst lockdown

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she strikes a quirky expression. Check out her latest picture.

Shruti Haasan is someone who has carved a niche for herself not only at the national level but also at the international level. Yes, you heard it right. Apart from appearing in Bollywood and South movies, the stunning beauty has also performed in musical concerts and has been a part of the International series, Treadstone. For the unversed, she portrays the role of an Indian origin assassin in the action drama series. As of now, Shruti is under home quarantine like every other person.

The Laabam actress has been, however, keeping her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life amidst the lockdown period. In between this, she has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle which is simply unmissable. Shruti is seen holding a cup of coffee in her hand while giving a quirky expression as seen in the picture. What’s more hilarious is her caption that reads, “ps- I’ve started drinking teeny tiny amounts of coffee for the first time in maybe 15 years. I feel very strange.. in a good but mostly bad way lol back to my matcha."

Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest picture below:

Clad in a sleeveless t-shirt and matching pants, the actress looks simply amazing while striking a pose for the camera. On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently appeared in a short movie titled Devi co-starring many other well-known faces from the entertainment industry including Bollywood diva Kajol. She will be collaborating with Ravi Teja for the action thriller titled Krack. The actress will also star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam.

