Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu gives her a piggy back ride in THIS fun photo

Shruti Haasan and her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika have not officially confirmed their relationship but they continue to treat their fans with adorable photos together. From painting walls to clicking goofy photos, the two are spending much of the time together and enjoying the lockdown period at home. The stunner has shared another cute photo of Santanu Hazarika giving her a piggyback ride and they are legit goals. One can see in the photo, Santanu is pampering Shruti and they are totally fun together.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shruti opened on her dating rumours with doodle artist Shantanu Hazarika. When asked about the same, Shruti replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in their upcoming film, Salaar. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and reportedly, the actress will be seen performing stunts. Nothing much about her role has been revealed yet.

