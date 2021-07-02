Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu styles her latest look in velvet slip dress and mesh top; Yay or Nay?

Time and again we can't stop talking about how nobody better than Shruti Haasan can pull off an all-black look with ease and confidence.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most bankable actors in the both South and Bollywood film industry. The stunner recently shared screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab and Ravi Teja in Krack. Both the Telugu films hit the right chord with the audience and managed to earn enough at the box office. Well, Shruti is equally known for her fashion choices and leaves no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. Most importantly, she believes in stepping out of her comfort zone and tries her hands at various fashion trends. The actress has treated us with another stunning look in a velvet slip dress that she paired with a mesh top.

However, the look is special for a reason as it has been styled by Shruti Haasan's rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Captioning the photos, Shruti wrote on Instagram, "it’s Friday but the hustle never ends .. styled by @santanu_hazarika_art." Shruti is raising the temperatures with this look. Time and again we can't stop talking about how nobody better than Shruti Haasan can pull off an all-black look with ease and confidence. Here, she completed her look with pink eye shadow, pink lip colour and accessorised with button studs.

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi. He was crowned the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 'Doodle Art Competition'. Though Shruti and Santanu have not officially confirmed their relationship, they seem happy with each other.

Also Read: Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Priya Mani; Who pulled off the personalised saree better?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up on the mist asked question about her dating Santanu. To this, she replied, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×