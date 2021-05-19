Shruti Haasan's throwback PHOTOS will make you miss your holidays; Says 'Never taking travel for granted'

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan, who loves travelling is cherishing the good old memories. The actress shared a few stunning throwback photos of herself and wrote, "I majorly miss the rest of the world".

It is obvious we all are missing our holidays, get-togethers and the fun we had in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic world. Due to ongoing travel restrictions and quarantine rules we are all stuck at home. However, we can always go back and cherish the good old memories. South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan, who loves travelling shared a few throwback photos on her Instagram space. The stunner also penned a long post on how she will never take good health, travel and new experiences for granted. We all second that! Don't we?

Shruti Haasan shared a few stunning photos of herself and wrote, "I majorly miss the rest of the world" photo dump - never again will I take travel good health or new experiences for granted ! Praying we heal from this sooner rather than later !! ALSO this is the time we have to have compassion and understanding with a global perspective - everyone is truly connected - #1 all of us getting vaccinated asap is what will help #2 such a good time to reflect on how human we are and how vulnerable we are the last thing we need is to be acting like the war mongering brats we’ve always behaved like - this is ours it is beautiful ! Let’s heal and let’s spread."

On the professional front, after the blockbuster success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in their upcoming Pan-India project titled, Salaar. The film is being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

