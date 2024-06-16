Shruti Haasan’s unseen BTS video of rehearsing love track Inimel with father Kamal Haasan is unmissable

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan, currently filming the action schedule for Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit, posted an adorable video on Father’s Day.

The video on Instagram features Shruti Haasan practicing her recently composed song Inimel with her father, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. It showcases how the Indian 2 actor is involved in her musical journey.

The video also reminds fans of how she acknowledged the Vikram actor after her live performance at the Indian 2 audio launch event recently. On Instagram, the actor-singer wrote, “Always happy to see him smile when I sing because so much of why I am the musician I am today is because of him.”

Wishing the veteran actor Haasan a Happy Father’s Day, Shruti penned, “Dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being our father and am so thankful for all the beautiful creative memories” followed by love and evil eye emoticons.

More about Inimel song

The video appears to be a throwback to the making of the viral song Inimel, written by Kamal Haasan and composed by Shruti Haasan. Inimel marked the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for Kaithi, Maanagaram, and Vikram, paired with Shruti Haasan.

Directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar, the track Inimel explores the challenges of live-in relationships and marriages, touching on early pregnancy and divorce. Despite showcasing the warmth and innocence of true love, it doesn't portray everything as easy-going.

Kamal Haasan was associated with the song as a producer too, alongside R. Mahendran.

Haasan was last seen with the Kalki 2898 AD actor at the grand audio launch event of Indian 2 in Chennai. The actor-singer performed a medley of Kamal Haasan songs.

Shruti Haasan had shared a video on social media showcasing love and respect for her father. She touched the feet of Ulaganayagan and wrote, “What a night was so honoured to perform a tribute to @ikamalhaasan my dear Appa at the massive Indian 2 audio launch!

On the work front

Shruti Haasan's next film, Dacoit, co-stars Adivi Sesh and is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Haasan recently joined the team for a major action sequence and shared some goofy behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

Besides Dacoit, the actress will appear in the action thriller Salaar Part 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. She is also said to be a part of Yash starrer Toxic.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be seen in an epic dystopian science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD, which is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Ulaganayagan will appear in a Tamil-language vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. Indian 2 marks the return of Haasan's iconic character Senapathy from the 1996 cult classic Indian.

