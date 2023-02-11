Shruti Haasan's weekend date with Santanu Hazarika is all about good food, best lover and twinning looks; PICS

Shruti Haasan is one such actress in the film industry, who doesn't shy away from flaunting her love and man Santanu Hazarika. From social media, and airports to dates, the couple's PDA-filled moments truly set major goals. Today, the actress took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her weekend date with her boyfriend. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika enjoyed a lunch date, on Saturday and it's all about savouring yummy food, and spending quality time. The couple also twinned in black attires. While Shruti opted for a black dress, Santanu complemented her with a matching black shirt.

Shruti Haasan also shared a selfie and wrote, "Good food, best lover and black leather, life is good." Take a look at Shruti Haasan and Santanu's pics here:

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's love story Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most talked about couples in the South. The actress revealed that she met him in 2018 and was the first one to propose. Shruti Haasan is extremely vocal about her relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika. They are head over heels in love with each other and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.



Professional front Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is basking in the success of her recently released films Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Chrianjeevi starrer Waitair Veerayya. The actress was the leading lady in both films. Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya clashed at the box office as they were released on Sankranthi and impressed the audiences. She will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. She recently joined the sets and the film is expected to release this year. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

