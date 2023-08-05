Shruti Haasan's weekend workout with hula hoop is all things fun

Shruti Haasan is super active on social media and often gives her fans and followers a glimpse into her daily life. Be it mushy pics with her boyfriend, workout videos, or showing fans how she does her own hair and makeup. Today, the actress shared a glimpse into her weekend workout session and it's all things fun.

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a video flaunting her hula hoop skills. She is seen nailing the hula hoop skills and we are stunned. The actress is also seen moving her waist and making a few dance moves with the hula hoop.

Shruti shared how she suffered from insomnia from a very young age and so makes sure she gets 8 hours of sleep now using meditative techniques so that she has a routine, saying, "It makes me sound like an aunty but it's just so good for optimal functioning. I was one of those people who would pride myself on saying I am so good even with 5 hours, but it's only when I started forcing myself to get that complete graph of sleep that I have realised my productivity, positivity, and overall health has improved."