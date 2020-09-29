Shruti Haasan's white pantsuit is all about business in the front and PARTY at the back: Yay or Nay?

Shruti Haasan's latest look is too hot to handle. Check it out!

South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan recently grabbed all the attention over her look from the sets of an ad shoot. The actress was in Hyderabad for a shoot and her stunning look in an all-white pansuit took social media by storm. Reportedly, she was shooting for an ad commercial. Shruti looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white backless outfit paired with a metallic belt. She completed her look with hair in a side-braid and minimal makeup. While we are totally in love with her white backless co-ords, the back cape could have been avoided. Nevertheless, she looks stunning!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shruti Haasan said that she was a part of many blockbuster films but didn't have a great time being a part of those films. However, now, she is being more careful about her professional choices. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shruti Haasan said, "I no longer listen to people who say we need to do only commercial films. I’ve been a part of some blockbusters, but didn’t have a great time doing them. I am making more honest choices now."

On the work front, Shruti has a couple of South films in the kitty. She will be seen in Telugu film, Krack, and a Tamil film titled Laabam. The stunner also confirmed being a part of Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab.

Meanwhile, take a look at her recent photos that are too hot to handle:

