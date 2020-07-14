  1. Home
Shruti Hassan declares 'Jhaadu Pocha' a certified workout regime

Actress Shruti Haasan has discovered a new proper workout by way of "jhaadu" and "pocha" (brooming and mopping) for two levels at home.
1665 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan,SouthShruti Hassan declares 'Jhaadu Pocha' a certified workout regime
Shruti took to her verified Instagram account's story feature and shared a clip to stress on the fact.

"Jhaadu pocha for two levels is a proper workout," she wrote, with the clip, where she makes funny faces.

On the work front, her film "Yaara" will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. The film co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

Shruti, daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently showed her fans how to master the art of giving oneself "the awkward hug". Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: "Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug."

Credits :IANS

