Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of lunch date with beau Santanu Hazarika and it's all about love, food

Shruthi Haasan is one of the busiest names in the industry known for her performances across industries. She is an open book when it comes to relationships and had in the past posted many pictures with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The couple has been spotted together making public appearances. He is a famous doodle artist and illustrator and they have been dating for almost 2 years now and have been together since 2020. Shruthi who is very active on social media recently put out a story with her boyfriend. The couple seems to be having a quiet lunch date and this has been going viral on social media.

Shruthi Haasan's lunch date with Santanu Hazarika

The couple has always been upfront about their relationship status and the actress’ recent Instagram story shows them together on a lunch date. Shruthi’s caption reads, “Lunch date with my favourite human @Santanu Hazarika.” The story sees them sharing a nice moment with each other away from the noise of their busy lives. In an earlier interview with Santanu about the status of their relationship, he was asked if he is planning to take his relationship with Shruti Haasan to the next level. He said, "We are already married creatively. That shows how strong our bond is. We are creative people who like to do creative things together. That is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go."

Upcoming Projects

Shruthi Haasan has been quite busy in Telugu cinema. She was seen last in two of the biggest Telugu blockbusters; Veera Simha Reddy and Walter Veeraya, where she shared the screen with superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi respectively. She will be seen next in Prashant Neel’s Saalar opposite Prabhas and she has already completed shooting for her portions for the film. Shruthi Haasan will also be seen in the English language film titled The Eye.

