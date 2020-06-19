Shruti Hassan has a love affair with black latex outfits: 5 times actress sported it and made for risque looks

Shruti Haasan has always managed to dazzle everyone with her powerful fashion sense. However, we have seen that Shruti Haasan is quite obsessed with black and latex outfits.

As we all know actresses have always influenced the ongoing fashion trends. While they believe in following the right fashion trend, sometimes they create their own by wearing something unconventional to make their signature style. One of the actresses who is known for making her own fashion rules is Bollywood and South beauty, Shruti Haasan. The stunning actress has always managed to dazzle everyone with her powerful fashion sense. However, to our notice, Shruti Haasan is quite obsessed with black and latex outfits.

We decided to go through her Instagram timeline and clearly, she has created her own signature style. As we all know, latex outfits have become a huge trend and have hugely jumped onto the ramp with Bollywood actresses to and also obsessing over it. Several stars have worn latex of late and Shruti Haasan is among many. Here's a look at 5 times when Shruti flaunted her love for black latex outfits and made for risque looks.

1.

Shruti Haasan was seen in another black off-shoulder latex dress which caught our attention. The actress is amping her fashion game wearing this outfit and we already want to own it. Keeping her hair straight, Shruti accessorised it with oxidized neckpiece. Killing it and how!

2.

We are totally in love with this jacket dress of hers. Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shruti looked stunning and we just can't move our eyes off her. She completed the look with basic makeup and dark lips. We are smitten by her style!

3.

For one of her shows, the Welcome Back actress opted oversized loose latex pants paired with a netted full-sleeves crop top. We are loving it!

4.

We can't wait to step out, party and try this look by Shruti Haasan. The gorgeous South and Bollywood actress is winning hearts in this classy skirt that she paired with multi-coloured high-neck top. Fresh, classy and stylish!

5.

Shruti Haasan, during the interviews, was clicked wearing shimmer crop top paired with high-waist leather pants. Open wavy hairdo and dark lips finished out her look.

Which is your favourite look?

Credits :Instagram

