Shruti Shanmuga Priya shares emotional video message after husband Arvind Shekhar dies of cardiac arrest

Television actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekhar, passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was just 30 years old. The couple got married last year last year in May and within such a short span, Shruti has to face the tragedy of losing her dear husband. The actress penned a heartfelt note and also issued a statement, requesting privacy. She also urged everyone to stop spreading any kind of rumors as it's painful for her and family.

Shruti took to Instagram and shared a video after completing the rituals of her husband Arvind's last rites. She wrote, "A kind request to all the YouTube channels, News Chanels and media. Pls stop spreading rumors and don’t hurt us please. We’re trying to overcome an extremely difficult situation and giving strength to elders. Your news videos for likes and views that is going to fetch you money will definitely devastate us by the unwanted fake info that you’re posting . So watch out before u post any irrelevant content in ur channels. It’s giving us more pain and agony in this situation. Thank you for understanding. Arvind is always next to us (sic)."

She further added, "And my real gratitude for my friends and family who took major efforts to give me strength at this time with your Condolences. Your love keeps us alive. Thank u from the bottom of my heart."

On August 3, Shruti also penned a heartfelt note remembering her husband Arvind. She shared a cute photo and wrote,

"It’s just the body that parted. But Your soul and mind surrounds and protects me now and forever ! Rest in peace my love @arvind__shekar. My love for you is getting more and more now and we’ve already had hell a lotta memories with each other that I’ll cherish for lifetime. Miss you and love you more Arvind ! Feeling your presence next to me."

Arvind Shekhar passed away due to cardiac arrest. On August 2, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed. He was a civil engineer and fitness enthusiast. Arvind had also won Mr Tamil Nadu Championship in 2022.

