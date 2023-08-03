Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar suffers a heart attack, passes away

Arvind Shekar passed away yesterday due to a heart attack. He is married to popular actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Aug 03, 2023   |  07:35 PM IST  |  6.8K
PC: Shruti Shanmuga Priya Instagram
Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar suffers a heart attack, passes away (PC: Shruti Shanmuga Priya Instagram)

Key Highlight

Arvind Shekar, Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband, passed away yesterday, August 2, 2023. The reason is said to be a heart attack. Arvind, a bodybuilder, was 30 years old. He was also a former Mr Tamil Nadu. 

Reports suggest that Arvind died after suffering a heart attack while at home. His wife, Shruti Shanmuga Priya, is a popular actress in the television industry. The two have been married for less than a year. 

 

ALSO READ:  Kailas Nath, veteran Malayalam actor passes away in Kochi

About The Author
Roopa Radhakrishnan
Roopa Radhakrishnan

A post graduate in Mass Communication who loves watching and writing about films. No matter the language or the genre, a... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: newss18 tamil

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!