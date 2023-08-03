Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar suffers a heart attack, passes away
Arvind Shekar passed away yesterday due to a heart attack. He is married to popular actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya.
Arvind Shekar, Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband, passed away yesterday, August 2, 2023. The reason is said to be a heart attack. Arvind, a bodybuilder, was 30 years old. He was also a former Mr Tamil Nadu.
Reports suggest that Arvind died after suffering a heart attack while at home. His wife, Shruti Shanmuga Priya, is a popular actress in the television industry. The two have been married for less than a year.
Credits: newss18 tamil
