Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar suffers a heart attack, passes away

Arvind Shekar, Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband, passed away yesterday, August 2, 2023. The reason is said to be a heart attack. Arvind, a bodybuilder, was 30 years old. He was also a former Mr Tamil Nadu.

Reports suggest that Arvind died after suffering a heart attack while at home. His wife, Shruti Shanmuga Priya, is a popular actress in the television industry. The two have been married for less than a year.

