Shubra Aiyappa gets engaged to businessman beau Vishal Sivappa during their Maldives vacay

Actress and model Shubra Aiyappa recently got engaged to beau Vishal Sivappa. The star said ‘Yes’ after a dream proposal in Maldives. Sharing the engagement news with the fans, Shubra Aiyappa shared a cosy picture with her fiancé. The lovebirds are seen sharing some romantic moments in the pool. She captioned the picture, “I said yes to my panda @vishalsivappa.”

Shubra is said to have been dating the Bengaluru-based businessman for some time now and the two have finally taken their relationship to the next level.

Talking about her engagement to The Times of India, the actor revealed, "I am still taking it all in. I cannot believe that we are engaged. Vishal went above and beyond to make it a magical moment that was so special, giving me no clue about what was in store. All I knew was that I was going to the Maldives for a trip. All I knew was that we had a dinner reservation. I wore my favorite outfit, thankfully. He had set up this place on a private beach with candles and a gazebo, where he went down on his knees and asked me if I would marry him. It was beautifully curated and it was an emotional moment for both of us."

Meanwhile, Shubra Aiyappa will next star alongside Anant Nag in Sanjay Sharma maidan project Thimayya & Thimayya. Produced by Rajesh Sharma, the film went on the floor last October. Thimayya & Thimayya will also have Aindrita Ray featuring alongside Diganth.