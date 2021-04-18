Shyam Singha Roy: Makers of Nani starrer spend a whopping amount for the film's last schedule in Hyderabad

Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film on a whopping Rs 6.5 crore worth set.

Natural Star Nani's one of the upcoming projects Shyam Singha Roy has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of Nani from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. However, the film is carrying enormous buzz and the audience can't wait to know what's in store for them. According to the latest report, art director Avinash Kolla has constructed a massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad.

Yes, a huge set has been created in Hyderabad for a whopping amount. Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film on a whopping Rs 6.5 crore worth set. Since these sequences are very important, the makers are spending a huge budget. Nani is also taking a part in the final shooting schedule. Marks first collaboration of Nani and Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is expected to be grand, given the film is being made with a unique concept. Also, Nani will be seen in a never before avatar.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads. Several top-notch technicians working for the film produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam are also a part of the film.

Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.

