Shyam Singha Roy: Nani announces much awaited teaser to drop on Nov 18; Fans trend the film

Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy is the most anticipated film in Tollywood. Today, the big update which fans have been waiting since a long time has been announced. The actor shared a new poster and announced that the teaser will be released on November 18. Nani looks powerful in the character of Vasu amid fire in the background.

Nani will be seen in a never seen before look and has grabbed enough attention already. There is a lot of buzz doing the rounds that the actor’s character might be quite intense with the narrative revolving around reincarnation. Shyam Singha Roy is touted to be a period drama and a major part of the movie is supposedly based in Kolkata.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy's story is written by Janga Satyadev. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the leading ladies in it. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film. The music is composed by Mickey J Mayer. Shyam Singha Roy is bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Sithara Entertainments Banner.

Calling it a benchmark film, Nani in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "I think it will be a benchmark...it will be very special for Telugu audience. it will have all that grandeur drama of big-screen entertainment and at the same time very unique in its own way. I can already see all the different languages remaking a film like Shyam. It is going to be relatable for everyone."

The period film will grace the screens on December 24, on the eve of Christmas. As Nani's previous two films V and Tuck Jagadish released on OTT platforms, fans are very excited to witness the star on the big screen after years.