Shyam Singha Roy: Nani introduces Vasu in the intriguing motion poster; Film to release in December

Natural Star Nani's magnum opus Shyam Singha Roy is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films. First look of Nani as Shyam Singha Roy spellbound one and all and now, the makers have unveiled a new motion poster introducing Vasu. Nani is presented in a fierce avatar in the poster with Goddess Kali Maa in the background.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers have come up with a new intense poster to introduce Nani's second dimension as Vasu. Mickey J Meyer showed variation in music for both the characters in the motion poster. The shooting of the much-anticipated film was wrapped up a couple of months ago. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is said to be high on VFX and is set to release this December. The film has an intriguing caption of- 'His Love. His Legacy and His word.' Check out the new motion poster below:

Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film. Three beautiful heroines Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing the lead roles and several top-notch technicians are working for Shyam Singha Roy.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.

The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.