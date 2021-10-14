Shyam Singha Roy: Nani introduces Vasu in the intriguing motion poster; Film to release in December
Natural Star Nani's magnum opus Shyam Singha Roy is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films. First look of Nani as Shyam Singha Roy spellbound one and all and now, the makers have unveiled a new motion poster introducing Vasu. Nani is presented in a fierce avatar in the poster with Goddess Kali Maa in the background.
The film has an intriguing caption of- 'His Love. His Legacy and His word.'
Check out the new motion poster below:
Introducing #ShyamSinghaRoy
‘KALI’ is a ferocious form of ‘DEVI’
Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film. Three beautiful heroines Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing the lead roles and several top-notch technicians are working for Shyam Singha Roy.
Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.
The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.