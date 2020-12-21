Shyam Singha Roy: Nani kickstarts shoot from today; Shares his calmest moment from the sets

Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and it features Sai Pallavi in the lead role alongside Nani.

The shooting of Sai Pallavi and Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy kickstarts from today, December 21. Nani took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from the sets and wrote, "calm before the storm'. Well, the shooting of the film begins from today and moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's next in store for them. Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, who made his directorial debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala. The first clap was given by Nani's father recently at the launch ceremony in Hyderabad. Sharing the video of the same on Instagram, Nani wrote, "First clap by Nanna ..#ShyamSinghaRoy begins."

The script of the upcoming project is written by Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula. Shyam Singha Roy will feature three female actors and one of them is Sai Pallavi and other is Krithi Shetty. Sai Pallavi and Natural star Nani have worked together earlier in Middle Class Abbayi. It will be interesting to see them together on the big screen yet again. Well, more unseen and exciting pictures of Nani and team from the sets are awaited. Shyam Singha Roy is being backed by Sithara Entertainments online.

Talking about Sai Pallavi, the stunner is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming film Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the makers wrapped up the shoot recently and are planning for early 2021 release.

