Shyam Singha Roy: Nani starrer first single Rise of Shyam is a powerful number

Nani has a slew of movies, one such upcoming movie of his is Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies. Today, the makers shared the much-awaited first single titled Rise of Shyam in all South languages. It is a powerful number with revolutionary quotes.

The song Rise Of Shyam gives emphasis of Nani's character. It describes the good deeds and aggressive nature of this legend who fights for the welfare of his people. The lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth while Mickey J Meyer has come up with an exhilarating number. Vishal Dadlani, Anurag Kulkarni and Cizzy sung the number with high pitch vocals, making this a perfect title track for the film of the genre.

The lyrical video also gives a sneak peek of Nani as a Bengali guy and Sai Pallavi plays the role of his wife in the movie.

Check out the lyrical song video here:

Shyam Singha Roy is touted to be a period drama and a major part of the movie is supposedly based in Kolkata. The film is bankrolled by Venkat S. Boyanapalli under the banner Niharika Entertainments. The film’s story is penned by Satyadev Junga. It also features Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in key roles.

Shyam Singha Roy's release has been postponed many times due to Coronavirus. Now, the film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas on 24th December.