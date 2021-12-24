Shyam Singha Roy released; Keerthy Suresh sends her best to Nani and Sai Pallavi

Geethanjali star Keerthy Suresh sends her best wishes to the team of Nani and Sai Pallavi’s latest film, Shyam Singha Roy. Posting a poster of the film on her Instagram handle, Keerthy wrote, “Sending across lots of love to mana #ShyamSinghaRoy, @nameisnani, @krithi.shetty _official and team SSR on their release today! Can’t wait to watch this ! Kummeyandi anthe.” The highly anticipated flick released in theatres today and while the trailer of the film got a very positive response from the audience, only time will tell how the film performs at the box office.

The Rahul Sankrityan directorial stars Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi as female lead. The film also starts Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in substantial roles. While Mickey J. Meyer has composed film’s music, cinematography has been done by Sanu John Varghese. Based out of Kolkata, the film deal with reincarnation. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, Shyam Singha Roy has been shot in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Check out the post below:

Now talking about Keerthy Suresh, she will feature in Parasuram’s next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead and is scheduled to be out in theatres by 1 April 2022. The music for the film has been given by S. Thaman and cinematography has been handled by R. Madhi. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film also has actors Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju.

Also Read: Shyam Singha Roy EXCLUSIVE: Nani says movie starts as Shyam’s film & ends as Mythiri’s, played by Sai Pallavi