Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi and Nani with their team perform puja as they begin the shoot today; See Pics

The first clap at the film's launch ceremony was given by Nani's father while the first shot was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Sai Pallavi and Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy goes on floors from today and a few photos from the launch ceremony are out. The film is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, who made his directorial debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala. One can see in the photos, the lead actors looking all happy and are smiling for the pictures as they perform puja ceremony. The first clap was given by Nani's father while the first shot was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The script of the upcoming project is written by Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula.

Interestingly, Nani has also teamed up with Ninnu Kori director Shiva Nirvana for another flick titled, Tuck Jagadish. Shyam Singha Roy will have the three female leads and one of them is Sai Pallavi and other is Krithi Shetty. Sai Pallavi and Natural star Nani have worked together before in Middle Class Abbayi. The regular shooting of the film will start from this month. Shyam Singha Roy was announced earlier this year and is being backed by Sithara Entertainments online.

Take a look at the photos from the launch ceremony:

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming film Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the makers wrapped up the shoot recently and are planning for early 2021 release.

