Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi looks majestic in Bengali look holding a burning trident in first look poster

Sai Pallavi is seen sporting a traditional Bengali style saree and she looks majestic in the first look poster of Shyam Singha Roy. Co-starring Nani, the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata.

On Sai Pallavi's 29th birthday today, May 9, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy have released the first look poster of the actress that is sure to leave you stunned. The makers unfolded the gracious first look of the actress to celebrate the occasion. One can see, the Premam actress is draped in a traditional Bengali style saree and she looks majestic. She is seen holding a burning trident in the poster and her expressions steal the show in the first look poster.

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, Natural star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli, Shyam Singha Roy also features Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as other female leads. Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film. Earlier, on Nani's birthday, the makers had released his first look poster in Bengali look and it received an immense response on social media.

Check out Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy first look poster before:

His #ShyamSinghaRoy Happy birthday Chinni gaaru @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/kW0UBVIugb — Nani (@NameisNani) May 9, 2021

Shyam Singha Roy makers recently completed a crucial shooting schedule in Hyderabad. A massive Kolkata set was created on a 10-acre land in Hyderabad by art director Avinash Kolla.

The film marks the first collaboration of Nani and Rahul Sankrityan. The unique concept and Nani in a never seen before getup will be the highlight of the film.

The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer scores music, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera and Naveen Nooli is the editor.

