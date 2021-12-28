Shyam Singha Roy success party: Nani, Sai Pallavi & Kriti Shetty make a stylish entry in happy faces; PICS

Natural star Nani starring supernatural drama thriller titled 'Shyam Singha Roy' directed by Rahul Sankrityan with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the female lead released on December 24 and is receiving positive reviews. Shyam Singha Roy had a good weekend at Telugu box office hotspots. The team gathered together to celebrate the success of the film and the lead actor made a stylish entry in happy smiles.

Nani, Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty were spotted at the success party in all smiles as the movie turned to be a blockbuster. While Nani opted for a simple look in kurta and jeans, Sai Pallavi mesmerised in a red saree. Kriti Shetty, on the other hand, opted for Indo western attire. The trio looks amazing.

Take a look at the pics here:

Shyam Singha Roy' has managed to collect Rs 30.50 Cr Gross in its first weekend from its theatricals across all the languages. Shyam Singha Roy also stars Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam.