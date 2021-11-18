Shyam Singha Roy Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty starrer looks intriguing with top notch visuals

The much-awaited teaser of Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty starrer Shyam Singha Roy is finally out. Set in Kolkata, the teaser gives us a glimpse into Nani ferocious role in the film. Nani's romantic scenes with Kriti and Sai Pallavi will leave you stunned. It's a story about love, rage and valour.

The way he says, 'Khobordaarrrr' in a Bengali accent is winning hearts. Clearly, Nani has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Top-notch visuals and terrific BGM are the highlights of the teaser. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive budget by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1, the much-awaited film has music by Mickey J Meyer. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the 3 heroines in the upcoming magnum opus.

Check out the teaser below:

The makers of the film have almost wrapped up the shoot and it's currently in post-production. National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and Yash master have choreographed songs for the film. Sanu John Varghese is the cinematographer, while Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in Shyam Singha Roy.

Shyam Singha Roy will be released in theatres in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th, as a Christmas special.

