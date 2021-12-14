Shyam Singha Roy TRAILER: Nani, Sai Pallavi starrer is intriguing; Bengali music, beautiful backdrop top notch

The trailer of Natural Star Nani's highly anticipated film Shyam Singha Roy is finally and it looks every bit captivating. The trailer gives insight into the film’s plotline and characteristics of all the lead roles. Nani is simply unbelievable and clearly has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role of Shyam Singha Roy. His intensity in dialogue delivery, body language and diction is on point.

Produced on a huge scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments, the much-awaited film will have its theatrical release on December 24th.