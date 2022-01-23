Shyam Singha Roy's deleted scene: Nani's reply to a prostitute asking him to marry goes viral

Rahul Sankrityan directorial Shyam Singha Roy starring Sai Pallavi and Nani in the lead got immense response from the audience and critics alike. Nani's bold acting skills in the film amazed the audience. Now, the makers of the film have released a deleted scene on YouTube and it is going viral.

In the deleted scene, a prostitute asks Nani if he would marry her. To this, he replies, "I will definitely…the day I truly love you". The video is going viral for all the right reasons. One of the comments on YT read, "This scene should not have been deleted. Anyways, SSR stole my heart when I watched it in the theater!".

Another wrote, "the way he answered was," followed by fire emoticons. On the other hand, as an audience, a fan wrote, "Nice! Please upload more deleted scenes and Sai Pallavi dance videos which didn’t make the cut. Nani & Pallavi Garu mentioned in post interviews they were many scenes/dances were not in the movie".

Check out the deleted video below:

Nani's nail-biting act and double role has left the audience enchanted. Shyam Singh Roy also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in female lead roles. It is partly set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1970’s and it is based on the theme of reincarnation.