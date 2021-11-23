Shyam Singha Roy's Edo Edo song PROMO: Nani and Krithi Shetty look lost in love in this romantic number

After an intriguing teaser, the makers of Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy have released the promo of the first song, Edo Edo. One can see, Nani and Krithi look totally lost in each other's love. The video gives us a sneak peek of a romantic number with soothing music by Mickey J Meyer.

The teaser, earlier, showcased how Vasu is in love with the character played by Krithi Shetty. There is also a lip-lock sequence between them. The full song, Edo Edo will be out on November 25. Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian are the other two leading actresses in the film.

Check out the song promo below:

Shyam Singha Roy is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1.

Story by Satyadev Janga, Shyam Singha Roy has Naveen Nooli as the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles.

To be high on VFX, Shyam Singha Roy is releasing in theatres in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th for Christmas.

