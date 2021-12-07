Shyam Singha Roy's song Sirivennela: Soulful track shows the amiable love story of Nani & Sai Pallavi
Sung by Anurag Kulkarni and music by Mickey J Meyer, Sirivennela's lyrics have depth meaning and cosmic love radiates through each line. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the three leading actresses in the film that has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master has choreographed songs of the film.
Check out the song below:
This Nani starrer has set high expectations among the audience since day one and moviegoers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them.
Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in Shyam Singha Roy.
The much-awaited film will release in all south languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24th.