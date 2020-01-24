Shylock Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty starrer is off to a big opening

Shylock is not only receiving good response from the audience but is also minting good numbers at the box office. In Kerala, Mammootty starrer has earned pretty well.
Shylock Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty starrer is off to a big opening
Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock released yesterday, January 23 and it opened to a good response from the audience and critics alike. The film stars Meena in the female lead and also veteran Tamil star Rajkiran. Rajkiran has teamed up with Mammootty for the first time and this is one of the highlights of the action thriller. Shylock is not only receiving good response from the audience but is also minting good numbers at the box office. In Kerala, Mammootty starrer Shylock has earned pretty well and the first-day collection is expected to touch Rs 7 crore approx. 

Shylock is witnessing immense occupancy in Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram. In Kerala, the film has managed to beat Big Brother and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Mammootty fans are totally enjoying the film and with this, it remains to see how the film performs in the coming days. Shylock has opened to a good start internationally as well, especially in Singapore. The worldwide business of the film is expected to touch Rs 9 crore on the first day of its release. 

While Mammootty is known as Devan aka Boss in the film, Rajkiran appears as Ayyanar. Shylock is Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai, after Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece.

Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Shylock is produced by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. The film is written by debut writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan.  

