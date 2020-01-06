Shylock: The latest poster from the Mammootty starrer is winning hearts; Check it out

The new poster from Shylock also features actors Raj Kiran and Meena in a happy mood. The south film is expected to see the Mamangam star in challenging role.

The latest poster from the upcoming film Shylock starring Unda actor Mammootty is winning hearts of the fans and film audience. The new poster sees the Peranbu actor Mammootty in a cheerful mood in what seems like a marriage function. The new poster from Shylock also features actors Raj Kiran and Meena in a happy mood. The south film is expected to see the Mamangam star in challenging role. As per the latest media reports, the film will see The Great Father actor Mammootty as a ruthless and unforgiving don. The first look of the film Shylock sees the Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja star in a sleek and dapper look.

The leading actor of Shylock will be donning a grey coloured suit and is seen stepping in and out of luxury cars. The film will see many high intensity action sequences and stunts. The south megastar will do some jaw dropping actions scenes with the film's villain. The film Shylock will bring Mammootty in a completely different avatar. The fans and film audience have seen the lead star of Shylock in a variety of roles like that of a warrior in the magnum opus titled Mamangam and as a police officer in Unda.

The fans and audience members are now eagerly looking forward to see what the film Shylock has in stores for the fans and followers of Mammootty. The film is expected to have an intriguing story lines, suggest media reports. The makers of the south flick Shylock recently released its teaser.

Check out the teaser of Shylock:

