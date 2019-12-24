Shylock: Mammootty plays a ruthless villain in the action thriller? Find Out

Now, if the reports are to be believed, the south star Mammootty who recently featured in the magnum opus Mamangam will be essaying the villain.

The newly released teaser of the Mammootty starrer Shylock hints at the south megastar playing in a negative role. The much awaited teaser of the film Shylock sees Mammootty in the lead as a ruthless moneylender. The south flick Shylock is expected to be a mass entertainer. The teaser of the highly anticipated film Shylock sees the Unda and Peranbu actor Mammootty as a very stylish villain, who is seen breaking bones of those who get in his way. The newly unveiled teaser of Shylock sees high end cars from which the lead actor Mammootty steps out looking very dapper and handsome.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, the south star Mammootty who recently featured in the magnum opus Mamangam will be essaying the villain. The fans and film audience are very excited to see the Mamangam star in a negative role. The actor is seen a grey suit and dark sunglasses which give him a don like look. The Unda actor Mammootty is seen doing some heavy duty action stunts and giving out whistle worthy dialogues. The fans and audience members are giving the teaser of the film Shylock a big thumbs up and are now eagerly waiting for the film to hi the big screen.

The makers have not yet released the details of the film's release date. But, there is a strong buzz that the south film Shylock will hit the screens in the month of January 2020. There is no official word out yet about this from the makers of Shylock or the lead actor Mammootty.

Check out the teaser of Shylock below:

