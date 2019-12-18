Shylock: Mammootty starrer to release the film's teaser tomorrow; Read details

The film will see the Unda actor in a very dapper look. The south megastar Mammootty will be seen as sleek landlord in the action drama.

The Malayalam megastar Mammootty starrer Shylock will be releasing the film's much awaited trailer tomorrow at 7 PM. The film will see the Unda actor in a very dapper look. The south megastar Mammootty will be seen as sleek landlord in the action drama. The fans and film audience got very excited about the film Shylock when the Peranbu actor unveiled his first look from the film Shylock. The film which will see Mamangam star Mammootty in the lead is helmed by director Ajai Vasudev. The first look of the film Shylock sees superstar Mammootty sporting a suit and sunglasses.

The highly anticipated south flick titled Shylock starring Mammootty in the lead will have actors like Meena and Tamil actor Raj Kiran in key roles. Shylock is expected to hit the silver screen in the month of December. The cast and crew of the Mammootty starrer completed the shoot of the film in the month of October. Now the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film in theatres. The makers of the film Shylock backed by Goodwill Entertainments will release the film on January 23, 2020. The film is a bilingual film and is expected to be a mass entertainer.

The south film Shylock will release in in Tamil as Kuberan. The film Shylock is third film of superstar Mammootty with the ace director Ajai Vasudev post Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece. This gives the fans a big screen to look forward to the film. Mammootty will also feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film titled One.

Check out the video of Mamangam:

(ALSO READ: Shylock First Look Poster: Mammootty looks all dapper and sharp in the Ajai Vasudev directorial; View Pic)

Credits :facebook

Read More