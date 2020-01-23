Shylock Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mammootty starrer

Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock has hit the screens today and the first audience review is out on social media. Check out what the audience has to say about Mammootty starrer.
Shylock Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mammootty starrer
Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Shylock has hit the screens today, January 23. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film had been the talk of the town since its inception. The teaser and posters of the film were well received by the moviegoers and it only set high expectations among the audience. The bilingual film Shylock starring Mammootty has been titled Kuberan in Tamil. Raj Kiran has teamed up with Mammootty for the first time and this is one of the highlights of the action thriller. It marks his first collaboration with the Malayalam superstar. 

Mammootty's action avatar has grabbed everyone's attention. He is playing grey shade role in the film and the audience can't wait to know what's in the stores for them. While Mammootty is known as Devan aka Boss in the film, Rajkiran appears as Ayyanar. Shylock is Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai, after Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece. Well, the film has hit the screens today and the first review is out from the audience on social media. Check out what the audience has to say about Mammootty starrer Shylock.


Shylock has released worldwide today except for TN where the Tamil version Kuberan will release soon. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Shylock is produced by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. The film is written by debut writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. 

Also Read: Kuberan Teaser: Mammootty's style and action in Shylock's Tamil version will leave you intrigued 

Meanwhile, the actor has a few interesting films in the kitty. Mammootty has commenced the shooting of his next, The Priest. The film stars Manju Warrier and is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko. 

excellent first half

