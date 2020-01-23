Shylock Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mammootty starrer
Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Shylock has hit the screens today, January 23. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film had been the talk of the town since its inception. The teaser and posters of the film were well received by the moviegoers and it only set high expectations among the audience. The bilingual film Shylock starring Mammootty has been titled Kuberan in Tamil. Raj Kiran has teamed up with Mammootty for the first time and this is one of the highlights of the action thriller. It marks his first collaboration with the Malayalam superstar.
Extraordinary reports for #Shylock 1st half Mammooty swag and screen presence Lots of Thalapathy Vijay references too so far #ThalapathyVijay
— Cinema Central (@cinemakottagai) January 23, 2020
Blockbuster Reports For #Shylock First Half..
— കിമോത്തി അൽബാനി (@Junaid43487775) January 23, 2020
#first_halftime #shylock
A mega star show
First haf nothing is their in tha story
Watchable mass
Mega mass first haf#ajayvasudev #mamootty #mammoottyfans #ShylockFromTomorrow
— iamRijukhan (@Rijukhanb1) January 23, 2020
Interval...This is how you present @mammukka .. One man show at it's best...oora masssss #Shylock
— കിമോത്തി അൽബാനി (@Junaid43487775) January 23, 2020
#Shylock FirstHalf report:-
Excellent first half
Racy & Entertaining First Half with many punch dialogues & awestruck action sequences.Megastar Mammootty ruling the show with Never seen before energy level in this decade, maybe after #Rajamanikyam Megastar is on livewire pic.twitter.com/Osg4bPSht3
— കിമോത്തി അൽബാനി (@Junaid43487775) January 23, 2020
#Shylock 1st Half
One Man Show Of Mammookka
Superb Punch Liners & Mannerisms
Not a single Lag is a huge ve
All elements for fans
Ajay has shown massive improvement in direction
Waiting for the decisive 2nd half #Mammootty
— Lemon Rice Media (@lrm_boxoffice) January 23, 2020
Never seen #Mammootty having this much fun in a long time. Hope this energy is sustained in the second half too.#Shylock
— Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) January 23, 2020
Shylock has released worldwide today except for TN where the Tamil version Kuberan will release soon. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Shylock is produced by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. The film is written by debut writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan.
Meanwhile, the actor has a few interesting films in the kitty. Mammootty has commenced the shooting of his next, The Priest. The film stars Manju Warrier and is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko.
