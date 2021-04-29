Siddharth alleges rape, murder threats are issued to him & his family; Says he has launched a police complaint

Siddharth took to his Twitter space and stated that his phone number was shared on social media with an intention to give him threat calls.

In yet another shocking allegation, actor Siddharth has opened up on his Twitter space and he has been receiving rape and death threats for the past 24 hours and that he has handed over the phone numbers to the cops. He added that the threats were not only issued to him, but also to his family members. Siddharth alleged that the calls were made by the members of a political party and this act would never stop him from talking about the issues.

He wrote, “My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying @narendramodi @AmitShah.” He later shared a screengrab of a social media comments, where his number got leaked.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

Sharing it, he wrote, “This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?” His fans and followers took to the comments section and spoke in support of him. Among those who stood up for him is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who played the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal in the web series Scam 1992. She commented on Siddharth's post and wrote, "This is outrageous (sic)."

