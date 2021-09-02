Siddharth becomes victim of death hoax again; Says 'Hate and harassment, what have we been reduced to?'

Tamil and Telugu actor Siddharth is constantly in news over fake death reports and allegations. The actor has yet again become a victim of a death hoax as he reacted to a report on Twitter which claimed that he was dead. Siddharth shared a photo of a Twitter page that put his image with text, 'RIP Siddharth' and reacted strongly.

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Siddharth is one of the popular and talented actors of South Indian cinema. There are very few actors who rose to instant fame with a debut film and Siddharth is one of them. His appearance in Boys (2003), gave him the title of 'Chocolate boy of South Indian cinema'. Post that, he delivered super hits in Telugu with Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, and many others. He beautifully aces the role of a lover boy with the perfect execution of emotions.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is making a comeback to Tollywood after years with a bilingual movie Maha Samudram, co-starring Sharwanand. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel as leading ladies. Maha Samudram is slated to release in theatres on October 14, 2021.