Siddharth Birthday: Aditi Rao Hydari showers love on her 'Siddu' with a video from their secret holiday

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, though have not made it official yet but their photos and videos have been in the headlines more often this year. Their rumoured relationship yet again grabs attention as Aditi wishes her 'Siddu' Siddharth on his birthday with an unseen video and a heartfelt message.

Sharing a video from their holiday, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote a sweet birthday message for Siddharth that read, "Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest day siddu."

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes rumoured boyfriend Siddharth on his birthday



